Some Candler County offices closed due to COVID-19 concerns

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Candler County officials announced Monday some county offices will close due to positive COVID results.

The offices closed include the Tax Commissioner’s office, County Clerk of Court Office and the Tax Assessor’s Office.

The Tax Commissioner’s office will close at 5:00 p.m. Monday and will remain closed for the week. The office was originally scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday for upgrades but will now be closed Tuesday through Friday.

The County Clerk of Court Office will be closed through Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to reopen Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Superior Court will be held remotely this week. State Court has been postponed. Notices will be sent to those impacted.

The Tax Assessor’s Office is closed to the public for the remainder of the week.