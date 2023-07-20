SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The SNAP food stamps program will be returning to its pre-pandemic era rules — which didn’t allow college students to qualify for benefits unless they received an exemption.

During the pandemic, the USDA relaxed snap eligibility requirements which allowed students with no financial support to be added to the program.

As a result of this, researchers estimate as many as 3 million students received benefits. This served as a viable manner of preventing hunger among college students.

An estimate from the Capital Area Food Bank says at least 30% of college students are food insecure.

The average snap benefits provide each person with $121 to spend on food.

As of June 30, the program reverted to its pre-pandemic rules.

According to the USDA, if you are enrolled in school at least half-time, you are not eligible for snap benefits unless you meet specialized criteria.

While these benefits are going away, most colleges do have a food bank available. we’ve provided a few nearby ones.

The Captain’s Cupboard Pantry is located at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus in the student success complex.

At the University Of Georgia, the Tate Student Center has a free food pantry.

There is also a food pantry at Savannah State University.