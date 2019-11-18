Since 1949, Wesley Community Centers of Savannah has offered a hand up to those in need of help

For the past 70 years, Wesley Community Centers of Savannah has been empowering women and children in our community but in order to continue its mission, the local non profit agency needs your help.
Tammy Mixon-Calderon is the agency’s Executive Director. She sat down with us on News 3 Today with information on how the community can get involved.

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc.
1601 Drayton Street
912-236-4226

Make a donation or get volunteer information here.

