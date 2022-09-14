SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and a local organization is hosting a blood drive to support those that suffer from sickle cell anemia.

The Sickle Cell Association of Savannah, Incorporated will hold their 360 For Sickle Cell Blood Drive in partnership with The Blood Connection on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kindgom Life Christian Fellowship Church located at 425 Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, GA 31406.

Children and adults with sickle cell anemia have sickled-shaped red blood cells that cannot travel smoothly through the blood vessels. The red blood cells become trapped and will cause severe pain crises, stroke, chest syndrome, stroke, organ damage, and it can be fatal.

These persons need regular blood transfusions to temporarily replace their sickled red blood cells with healthy, round red blood cells that can travel through the blood vessels to carry oxygen to other cells, tissues, and organs for a healthier quality of life.

A blood donation can help save the lives of 3 persons in critical need of a blood transfusion.

All blood donors will receive a $10 eGift card and a $10 charitable donation will be made per donor.

For additional details about the blood drive scan the QR code located on the flyer below or call Mrs. Angela Sheppard at 912-695-9733.