SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Sickle Cell Association of Savannah is hosting The Living Well with Sickle Cell Wellness Retreat on Saturday, April 29.

The retreat will be held at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The retreat is designed to introduce techniques for healthy living for people with the disease.

Participants must register here by April 27 to attend. For more information, call 912-695-9733.