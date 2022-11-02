SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local photography studio and restaurant group has teamed up for the fourth year in a row to give back to the community by raising funds for the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Shots & Headshots will make its return on Nov. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare, located at 42 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401.

Guests are asked to make a $10 suggested donation to receive a complimentary shot and hors d’oeuvres courtesy of the Arco and Ele & the Chef. The Shot by Somi Studios team will also be taking headshots at the event, which will be available for purchase for $50 each. All headshot proceeds will be donated to United Way.

What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year.

“As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000,” said Somi Benson-Jaja, Owner and Photographer at Shot by Somi Studios.

Donations for the event can be made in advance here or by texting SOMI to 40403.

“United Way does an amazing job providing resources to organizations that help our community and we want to do our part to help those in need,” said Benson-Jaja.