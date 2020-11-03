‘Shots & Headshots’ event to benefit United Way of the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Somi Benson-Jaja, voted this year’s Best Photographer by Savannah Magazine, is hosting the second annual Shots & Headshots event to benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

This year’s event is set for Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mansion on Forsyth Park (700 Drayton Street). Guests are asked to make a $10 donation to the United Way.

With a donation to the United Way, guests will receive a free shot and hors

d’oeuvres, along with a complimentary headshot by Shot by Somi Studios. Headshots will be available for purchase for $50, and all proceeds will be donated to the United Way.

Donations for the event can be made in advance here, or text SOMI to 40403 to donate.

“United Way does an amazing job providing resources to organizations that help our

community and we want to do our part to help those in need,” said Benson-Jaja.