Shelter from the Rain Inc. hosts virtual ‘Mommy MeetUp Support’ group event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Shelter From the Rain, Inc., a Savannah non-profit that provides assistance to single mothers, announced they will host a virtual Mommy MeetUp Support group event on Saturday.

The event for single moms will focus on health & wellness with Healthy Savannah.

The virtual event takes place on Saturday, October 16 at 11:00 AM.

RSVP for the event at  https://www.shelterfromtherain.com/rsvp

Shelter from the Rain Inc. also partnered with Molly’s Bridge and will have free registration slots available for their “Mama Run” 5K on Saturday, October 23rd.

