Shelter from the Rain hosts food giveaway for single moms in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local nonprofit is hosting a food giveaway for single moms in Savannah this Mother’s Day.

Shelter from the Rain, Inc. launched “Meals for Moms” in 2020 not only to help local mothers but to support restaurants during the pandemic, too.

Last year, the organization gave over 100 meals from three local restaurants to single-parent families.

Related Content Meals for Moms hopes to provide relief for Savannah’s single mothers

“Being able to provide relief for single mothers and show our local food providers support, brings

us so much joy,” said Jennifer Graham, the nonprofit’s executive director.

“This Meal for Moms fundraiser allows us to help two different groups at one time and fulfill our mission of enhancing the lives of single mothers,” she said. “It is an honor to show love to single moms and our community restaurants on Mother’s Day Weekend.”

Shelter from the Rain is hoping to provide even more meals during this year’s giveaway.

To make a donation or request a meal, visit shelterfromtherain.com. There, you can also learn more about Shelter from the Rain and the services they provide for single mothers and their children.

The organization will be announcing the participating restaurants at the end of the week. Moms will be emailed details on placing orders for their families.