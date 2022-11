SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Sunday outside of Temple Mickve Israel.

Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines.

The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic.

Congregation Mickve Israel, founded in 1733, is said to be the third oldest Jewish congregation in America.