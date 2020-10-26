Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival goes virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 32nd annual Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival is going virtual.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s food festival will be held virtually on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. on the Mickve Israel YouTube channel, HERE.

The virtual festival will feature cooking demonstrations, live music, and stories about Savannah’s Jewish history and Jewish food.

Participants can still get their hands on some delicious Jewish cuisine. Food and festival merchandise will be sold to-go style. To order, click here or call 912-233-1547. Order must be picked up on Nov. 1 or 2 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.