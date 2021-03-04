Senior Citizens, Inc. seeking volunteers for friendly caller program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, is seeking volunteers for a friendly caller program.

The program hopes to combat social isolation for seniors in the Coastal Empire.

The pilot program consists of regular telephone check-ins on area seniors.

The program is open to volunteers age 18 and older who have completed a background check.

“We are seeking volunteers who are willing to share one hour a week calling clients to check in, say hello, and make sure they`re OK,” explained Patti Lyons, SCI president.

According to Lyons, the COVID-19 pandemic has had catastrophic impacts on older adults` connection to the community.

SCI says social isolation is linked to an increased risk of a wide variety of health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and even death.

For more details on how to volunteer with the Friendly Callers program, SCI asks individuals contact Jamia Bailey at jbailey@seniorcitizens-inc.org or 912-236-0363.