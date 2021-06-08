Senior Citizens, Inc. kicks off summer fan drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An annual fan drive to help keep seniors safe from the summer heat kicked off Tuesday.

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) will be distributing fans Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the drive.

To qualify, seniors must be 65 years or older with a low income.

SCI asks community members to donate to the Fans for Seniors drive online at seniorcitizensinc.org. Monetary donations are preferred, but new fans in person at 3025 Bull Street.

Seniors or donors can call 912-236-0363 for more information.