Senior Citizens Inc. hosts 18th annual blanket drive; where to donate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Senior Citizens Inc. (SCI) is hosting its 18th annual blanket drive for local seniors in need.

Now through Monday, Jan. 31, the nonprofit will have donation boxes set up at its Bull Street building and area Starbucks stores where donors can drop off new blankets.

Good news for coffee lovers — anyone who donates at a participating Starbucks will receive a free tall beverage.

For those wishing to contribute virtually, SCI is taking donations online here to help purchase blankets.

To qualify for a blanket, seniors must be 65 years or older with low income. Qualifying seniors can pick up blankets at SCI, located at 3025 Bull Street.

The organization asks you to bring a photo ID and proof of income.

Call 912-236-0363 to learn more about SCI and its services.

Drop-off locations: