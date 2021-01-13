Senior Citizens Inc. hosts 17th annual blanket drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Senior Citizens Inc. is hosting its 17th annual blanket drive for local seniors in need.

Starting Thursday, the nonprofit will have donation boxes set up at area Starbucks stores and other locations where donors can drop off new blankets.

Anyone who donates at a participating Starbucks will receive a free tall beverage.

For those wishing to contribute virtually, SCI is taking donations online here to help purchase blankets.

To qualify for a blanket, seniors must be 65 years or older with low income. SCI’s building remains closed to the public, so seniors must call the nonprofit’s office at 912-236-0363 to pick up a blanket. A photo ID and proof of income will be required at the appointment.

The following locations will be collecting blankets through Feb. 14: