SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An abundance of inspirational leadership was shared to support Savannah leaders and aspiring leaders today.

Bob James, President and Ceo of Carver State Bank is an extraordinary example of leadership.

This morning at the Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum, Mr. James was recognized as a leader in our community.

He says receiving the legacy leadership award is rewarding. WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw had the distinct honor of serving as MC. In their conversation, Mr. James gave examples of how leaders can become better leaders all the while leaving a positive mark on the community.

“Just get into the community and become competent in something,” said James. “Be very good at what you aspire to lead others to do, and make sure you do something for someone else.

Get involved in some activity that you are not getting paid for. You can show your authenticity. You can be heavily involved and people will honor you.”

Organized by Morris Media, forum attendees also received a powerful dose of inspiration from Grammy Award-winning singer, and songwriter Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson—quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

The duo shared the peaks and valleys that they have gone through and the critical components of leadership.

The Wilsons could not leave Savannah without making a stop at the Savannah Civic Center. The couple visited with hundreds of Savannah Chatham County School students from Gulfstream’s student leadership program.

Bethesda Academy and school leaders were also in attendance.

Ciara And Russell Wilson spoke about leadership, goal setting, and positive choices.

Gulfstream’s student leadership program (SLP) is a community program designed to equip students with skills to explore opportunities beyond the classroom.

SLP reaches more than 1,000 students each year.