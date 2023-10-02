SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The United Way of the Coastal Empire‘s upcoming event, Shop and Dine United will take place on Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8.
Several local businesses and restaurants will come together and donate a portion of their sales to the United Way of the Coastal Empire which works to improve lives throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.
Here’s a list of places that are participating in the third annual Shop and Dine United:
- Anvi Farms Dispensary
- Edible Arrangements
- E. Shavers Booksellers
- Gigi’s Boutique
- The Green Spork
- Holiday Inn Express
- Howe 2 Run
- Jenz Boutique
- J. Parker LTD
- Kendra Scott
- Locally Made Savannah
- Outside Savannah
- Papa’s Pizza
- Pelindaba Lavender
- Pride Pools and Spas
- The Salt Table
- Salacia
- Savannah Taste Experience
- SAV Takeout
- Vendors on Victory
For more information about the event, click or tap here.