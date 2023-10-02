SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The United Way of the Coastal Empire‘s upcoming event, Shop and Dine United will take place on Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8.

Several local businesses and restaurants will come together and donate a portion of their sales to the United Way of the Coastal Empire which works to improve lives throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

Here’s a list of places that are participating in the third annual Shop and Dine United:

  • Anvi Farms Dispensary
  • Edible Arrangements
  • E. Shavers Booksellers
  • Gigi’s Boutique
  • The Green Spork
  • Holiday Inn Express
  • Howe 2 Run
  • Jenz Boutique
  • J. Parker LTD
  • Kendra Scott
  • Locally Made Savannah
  • Outside Savannah
  • Papa’s Pizza
  • Pelindaba Lavender
  • Pride Pools and Spas
  • The Salt Table
  • Salacia
  • Savannah Taste Experience
  • SAV Takeout
  • Vendors on Victory

For more information about the event, click or tap here.