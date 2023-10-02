SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The United Way of the Coastal Empire‘s upcoming event, Shop and Dine United will take place on Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8.

Several local businesses and restaurants will come together and donate a portion of their sales to the United Way of the Coastal Empire which works to improve lives throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

Here’s a list of places that are participating in the third annual Shop and Dine United:

Anvi Farms Dispensary

Edible Arrangements

E. Shavers Booksellers

Gigi’s Boutique

The Green Spork

Holiday Inn Express

Howe 2 Run

Jenz Boutique

J. Parker LTD

Kendra Scott

Locally Made Savannah

Outside Savannah

Papa’s Pizza

Pelindaba Lavender

Pride Pools and Spas

The Salt Table

Salacia

Savannah Taste Experience

SAV Takeout

Vendors on Victory

For more information about the event, click or tap here.