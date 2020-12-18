Second Harvest wraps up year of giving with drive-thru food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia held its final drive-thru food giveaway of the year Friday.

Volunteers spent the morning at Memorial Stadium loading trunks with boxes of food. Funding from the Chatham County Board of Commissioners helped make the event possible.

Second Harvest hosted numerous drive-thru food giveaways throughout the year at a time when organizers say the community really needed help.

“Our staff has worked very hard ever since March when all this started,” said Mary Jane Crouch, the food bank’s executive director. “A lot of them are taking off to spend time with their family, so we looked at it and said, ‘Let’s do one really big one right before everyone takes off, to make sure everyone has food through the new year.'”

For those interested in helping Second Harvest serve families in 2021, visit here to find information on donating and volunteering.