SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire hosted its second annual Peace in the Park in Daffin Park Sunday afternoon.

A day of peace and building a sense of community is what Sherlisa Praylo, with the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire, told News 3 this event was all about.

“It is an intentional event,” Praylo, director of Restorative Practice and Community Outreach, said. “It’s important that we give opportunity for the community.”

She said this event gave the youth a chance to connect with their community and take advantage of the resources Savannah has to offer.

The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire elected seven new peacebuilders. Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan of District 3 was given the “Elected Official Peacebuilder” award, and she told News 3 why being recognized was so important.

“It means that people recognize that carrying this torch that I carry has not been easy,” Wilder-Bryan said. “I’ve been able to navigate these really tough waters and create an atmosphere that is of peace, love, understanding, kindness and working together with one another.”

She said this event is an example of the atmosphere she strives for.

Praylo said they were expecting over 100 people to stop by the event. With a successful event in 2022, Praylo told us they have decided to host this event for more years to come.