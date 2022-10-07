SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has named a 5th grader from White Bluff Elementary as the Superintendent’s Student of the Month.

School officials say that she was a High Honor Roll student with some of the highest marks on the Georgia Milestone Assessment. Also part of the Media Festival Winners at the County and State Level in 2021, SCCPPSS says that her positive attitude and leadership qualities extend into her community service as a Girl Scout.

She has been a student at White Bluff Elementary since preschool and a member of its gifted programs since kindergarten.



Her nominator said, “Lauren is enthusiastic and enjoys school! Her positive attitude towards learning is reflected in the exceptional work that she produces. She will be greatly missed as she transitions from elementary to middle school at the end of this school year.”

“My teachers and parents motivate me to strive for academic success,” said Lauren.

SCCPSS proudly announces that the Superintendent’s Student of the Month for September 2022 is Lauren Magwood! Congratulations to Lauren, her family, and the faculty and staff of White Bluff. Special thanks to her nominator Ms. Tara Wood, Lead Gifted Teacher.