Hilton Head scavenger hunt, prizes help draw attention to fire prevention

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Fire-Rescue Department is hunting for new ways to get kids and adults interesting in fire prevention.

That’s why they created the Fire and Life Safety Scavenger Hunt.

Download an app, and there are 30 different tasks you can complete from going to local fire stations, Hilton Head landmarks to taking pictures and finding safety objects in your home, like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

The tasks are simple but fun allowing kids to learn more about safety techniques — like how far away kids and pets should be from an oven.

“A lot of kids may not even know they have smoke alarms until the parents point it out and they say, ‘Now I know’ and go find out how many smoke alarms I have,” Hilton Head Fire and Life Safety Director Cinda Seamon explained of the scavenger hunt. “Now they have an awareness that they have smoke alarms. So lots of different things like that, when they can participate and take part of it, they can take ownership.”

Anyone can play along. Just download the “GooseChase” app on your phone.

The contest runs through Oct. 30. There are lots of prizes, including five grand prizes of a pizza party delivered to your home by a fire truck.

If you have questions contact Seamon at 843-682-514.