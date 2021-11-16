SCAD premieres short film celebrating couple’s 1848 quest for freedom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) Monday night honored two figures in American history and their escape from enslavement.

SCAD celebrated the lives of Williams and Ellen Craft with a screening of a short film based on their journey to freedom.

The short film “A Thousand Miles and Counting” tells the story of the African-American couple’s 1848 escape from slavery in Macon, Georgia.

According to SCAD, the couple’s journey to freedom included a stop in Savannah where the couple disguised themselves as a white man and an enslaved servant.

After the screening, members of the Craft family took part in a panel discussion during the SCAD event.

“A Thousand Miles and Counting” can be viewed at SCAD Museum of Art. It is open to the public Wednesdays through Mondays.

The film is also available on the museum’s website – www.scadmoa.org/crafts