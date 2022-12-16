SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) donated over 100 gifts to Union Mission this week and created a Christmas experience to make the holidays brighter for local children and their families.

SCAD students, faculty and staff donated clothing, toys, books, electronics, bicycles and more. They went a step further by decorating a room for the parents to come and pick out gifts for their children to receive on Christmas.

“SCAD Bees have gone above and beyond this year to fulfill the holiday wish lists of more than 120 deserving Savannah children,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace.

SCAD students bring some holiday cheer at the Union Mission. (Photo courtesy of SCAD)

She continued, “SCAD knows how to love our neighbors, and for nearly 30 years, we’ve cherished the opportunity to partner with Union Mission and share holiday cheer with those in need. Here’s to the spirit of giving and an extra sprinkle of SCAD magic this holiday season!”

This year’s annual toy donation event’s theme was Jolly Candy Land. The holiday decorations included several Christmas trees, garland and other festive displays.

“We are honored to partner with SCAD to provide a brighter holiday season for the

children we serve,” said Michael Traynor, Union Mission President & CEO. “SCAD has

been a strong supporter of Union Mission and those we serve, and we cannot thank

them enough.”

The annual toy donation event is one of many examples of how SCAD students, faculty,

and staff have contributed to helping improve the quality of life for the Savannah

community.

Earlier this year SCAD SERVE and SCAD alumnus Robin Maaya collaborated with Union Mission to photograph several Union Mission clients. The collection of 28 black and white images entitled “Mission of Mercy” amplifies and beautifies Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center and the new Parker’s House.

Union Mission is a multi-facility organization serving the homeless population of the greater Savannah area by providing emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing, behavioral health services, support for people living with HIV/AIDS and employment and educational services.