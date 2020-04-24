SCAD alumni say ‘thank you’ to medical professionals with art outside of hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) was supposed to hold its 39th annual Sidewalk Arts Festival in Forsyth Park.

In light of the pandemic, they are re-imagining the event to abide by social distancing guidelines.

SCAD alumni instead created chalk art in front of Candler Hospital to show their thanks to the medical professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sidewalk Arts is a really wonderful tradition in Savannah,” SCAD Alumnus Kipper Millsap said. “In the spring, everybody knows that they get to go to Forsyth Park to enjoy the artwork that students have created. And to have it here at Candler for the medical staff is just really heartwarming.”

Many of the pieces were tributes to the nurses and doctors taking care of COVID-19 patients at Candler Hospital.

“The art I made today is about saying thank you,” SCAD Alumnus Liz Winnell explained. “And a reminder to be appreciative and have gratitude for those that are working hard to support and care for all of us.”

St. Joseph’s/Candler President and CEO Paul Hinchey said the art is bringing much-needed hope and joy to patients and the staff working long hours.

“When they walk into that building, they’re kind of thinking, ‘you know what, it’s going to be okay. We’re going to get through this and we’re going to come out of it okay,’” Hinchey said.

There will also be a digital Sidewalk Arts Festival on SCAD’s website so those who were not able to participate can still submit and view the artwork.

The festival is open to all current SCAD students, prospective students, and alumni. Any Savannah area high school students can register and submit their work.

The festival is not limited to chalk art — they will also be accepting paintings, graphic design, illustrations, and more. Submissions will run through May, with the winner announced toward the end of the month.