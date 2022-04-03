SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A dream came true today for a Savannah fashion designer.

Surrounded by family, clients, and friends, Daniette, a SCAD alum celebrated the opening of the first design house in the Hostess City.

A mentee of the late fashion icon, Andre Leon Talley, Thomas started sketching clothes at a young age. Her journey as a top notch designer began in 2015.

“Today means a lot. I am doing this today, not only for me and my family but I’m doing this for the prior me,” Thomas said. “The 11 year old me that was resilient enough to say that I’m going to do this and this is what I want to do and this is how I want to make a living.”

Daniette has a vision for her designs to global in the future.