SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From first grade through 12th, students at St. John Academy learn from a foundation of faith.

“We have daily devotion every morning, and when we have behavior issues, that’s the first thing we do. We turn to prayer, and remind them why they’re here,” said the head of school, Dr. Jolisa Glen.

There aren’t many behavior issues at St. John, in part, because of the small class sizes. There are only six to eight students per teacher.

St. John’s focus on academics includes making sure each student is reading and writing on grade level.

My visit Tuesday, alongside WSAV Executive Producer Tarcia Bush, was part of the school’s career day, an effort to prepare students for life outside of school walls, said St. John Academy founder Pastor George Lee III.

“I do believe that when we’re dealing with youth, particularly African American youth, that they need exposure… not only just to their environment currently, but to the world,” Lee added.

Before the pandemic, school leaders took some of the students to South Africa. Pastor Lee says it’s all part of St. John’s holistic approach to learning.

“Mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually… and I think that definitely helps ground them for preparing them for a global market.”

St. John Academy is currently enrolling for the 2022-23 school year, but spaces are limited.

If you’re interested in seeing if the school is a good fit for your child, call 912-401-0074 or visit St. John’s website here.