Savannah’s Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign over weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Salvation Army officially kicked off their Red Kettle Campaign over the weekend, with a little help from the North Pole.

Mrs. Clause and Frosty The Snowman greeted families at Bass Pro-Shop, for the launch of this year’s campaign. The annual fundraiser helps the salvation army provide food and lodging to people in need — in our region — throughout the year.

The organization still needs volunteers to ring the bells and collect money. To join this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, click or tap here.

