SAVANNAH, Ga. – As the world prepares to once again remember those who suffered, fought, perished in and survived the holocaust, a dangerous and terrifying trend is on the rise.

In 2022, anti-Semitic incidents jumped 36% in the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Michelle Allan, the Program Coordinator with the Savannah Jewish Federation, joined us in-studio on First News at 4 to talk about how Savannah’s Jewish Community will recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday, April 18.