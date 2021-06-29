Savannah’s Carver Village prepares to celebrate 7th annual Neighborhood Reunion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Organizers announced Savannah’s Historic Carver Village will celebrate its 7th annual Neighborhood Reunion on July 24TH.

The event takes place at Kennedy Park noon until 6:00 p.m. that Saturday.

Past and current residents of Carver Village and surrounding areas, Brickyard Waterworks, Flatmon Village and Springfield Terrace are encouraged to attend.

Waterslides and bounce houses will also be available for kids.

Healthy Savannah will be there and J.C. Lewis Health Care will be out giving vaccines.

For more information call 912-412-7825.