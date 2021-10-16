Savannahians take part in national walk to raise awareness for human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several marches and fundraisers were held throughout the Coastal Empire Saturday, including Savannah’s Walk for Freedom.

International group, A21 — which fights human trafficking — held their national Walk for Freedom challenge in cities across the country. It was the third annual walk in the Hostess City.

Participants marched silently in a single file line from Forsyth Park to City Hall, to help raise awareness for victims of human trafficking.

“Currently there’s an estimated 40.3 million men, women and children around the world trapped in trafficking, and it’s the fastest growing criminal industry with an estimated 150 Billion dollars coming in every year,” says organizer Jamie Hubbard. “Which is more than Amazon, Google and eBay’s combined revenues every year.”

An estimated one in four human trafficking victims are children.

