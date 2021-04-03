Savannahians asked for input in Forsyth Park changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is asking fellow Savannahians for their feedback on two new design options for Forsyth Park.

Forsyth Park’s Master Plan will provide guidelines and the framework for future changes whether they be major or minor changes coming to the park, according to the Friends of Forsyth.

Residents can voice their opinions all throughout April, either in person, by completing an online survey or at various virtual meetings.

Head to the park in-person visits to the park on April 10, 17 and 24 to voice your thoughts. All comments must be made by April 30.

The schedule for the zoom meetings is listed below.

Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m. with Alderman Palumbo, District 4

Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Purtee, District 6

Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan, District 3

Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Leggett, District 2

Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Shabazz, District 5

“Savannah has a unique opportunity to directly influence the continued evolution of Forsyth Park as we look to the next 100 years,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “Forsyth Park is a living, breathing part of our city, and we are eager for all Savannahians to have a voice in its future. We must take advantage of this opportunity to make sure we have as much input as possible.”

Some of the priorities include relieving the tension between pedestrians and vehicles, adding public art and restrooms and preserving the natural beauty of the park, according to the Friends of Forsyth.

Some of the design changes also include a bike and jogging path separate from the pedestrian path, a children’s garden, a new monument, a widened central spine, among many other options.