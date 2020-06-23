Savannah woman starts We Save Us COVID-19 food distribution program to help those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken a harder toll on some more than others.

In addition to health concerns, many are struggling to cope financially after losing jobs, and their government stimulus funds may have only stretched so far.

“I know one person in particular who was not able to buy food because, with the stimulus check, she had to pay child support, she had to pay rent and she doesn’t have enough money for food,” said Skyler Lanier, the 20-year-old Savannah native who recently started the We Save Us food initiative.

Lanier tells WSAV.com NOW that it’s her way of giving back to her community when people need help the most.

Normally, the Effingham County resident works as a field trip instructor and stage manager at Savannah Children’s Theatre, but it’s been closed since March in light of the outbreak.

“I haven’t been able to give to my students during this time, like my time and just my energy, so I wanted to be able to give to people through other ways besides that,” Lanier said.

She says she initially got the idea for starting her COVID-19 food delivery program from United States Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y.

“[Cortez] had been posting about doing something like this, and hers was smaller, but I was like, ‘I think I could do this,’” Lanier said.

“During this time, we as a community need to rally around each other and really help each other instead of relying on the government and other people, because it wasn’t really reliable for people, so that’s how [the name We Save Us] came about,” she said.

Lanier said she’s been able to connect with those in need through friends who know people who could use a helping hand. She’s also reached out on social media, asking those who require assistance with food and groceries during the pandemic in the Savannah, Pooler and Effingham County areas to reach out to her.

Lanier began her initiative at the start of May and has been able to distribute food supplies to at least 30 families since then.

“If you are in need of anything, you would just tell me your name and how you found out about me,” she shared. “There’s no need for an explanation on why you need it.”

Lanier has been able to fulfill the requests mostly with the help of monetary donations, which she uses to grocery shop for the families she’s helping. Food donations are welcome, too, she says. She does ask that anyone interested in providing food items offer only items that they themselves would enjoy eating.

“Some people have been requesting certain things, like one person needed milk because she’s low on calcium,” Lanier said.

“But normally, my mom and I put a list together of things that we would eat personally, and things that I think are needed during this time, like fresh fruits and vegetables, especially with people that are immunocompromised,” she said.

She makes it easy for people to receive their food by bringing it straight to their doorsteps.

“I knew a lot of food drives and food banks were going to be open during this time, but not everybody has transportation, not everybody has a vehicle,” Lanier said, noting that one person had a car but couldn’t afford the fuel to run it.

“People will come outside and meet me in front of their houses,” she said. “I’m just making it accessible for everyone.”

It also helps those in need to maintain privacy, as not everyone wants to reveal that they need assistance, Lanier adds.

“It’s more like a private exchange of, ‘this is somebody I know, and they’re coming to help me,’ and everyone has been really appreciative of the help,” Lanier said.

She shared the good news that some of the people she’s helped thus far have been able to stop receiving her supplies eventually.

“We’ve had a lot of people that are like, ‘we’re in a better place now,’” Lanier said.

“I’ve had people that have been able to go back to work, because they have small businesses, so there have been success stories as well, and not just people that are still in need, which is a good thing,” she added.

Lanier hopes to continue running her We Save Us food distribution program on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People were already struggling way before COVID-19, so COVID-19 is just exacerbating people’s needs and people are going to be needing food for a while,” Lanier said.

“As long as people need help, I will be doing this,” she said.

To contact Skyler Lanier for offering or receiving food donations, you can call or text her at 912-414-3924.

Monetary donations can be sent to her via Cash App ($SkylerLanier), Venmo (@Skyler-Lanier) and Paypal (Skyler Lanier).