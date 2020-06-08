Savannah woman creates fundraiser to knit blankets for local children in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)— As many people in our community continue to practice social distancing, some are finding ways to give back while staying home.

While Eleanor Grix has been sheltering at home for the past few weeks due to the pandemic, she decided to use her knitting talents to help children in need.

She held an online fundraiser to buy supplies to make blankets for Project Linus, a nonprofit that distributes handmade blankets to children who have experienced a serious illness or crisis in order to provide them with a sense of comfort and warmth.

“I first started sharing pictures of what I was making and there was such great feedback, I put out feelers seeing if people would be interested in supporting this project,” Grix said.

“So, I set up a fundraiser and within an hour I had 200 dollars of donations and within 30 hours I had raised almost double what my initial amount was.”

She raised more than 550 dollars for the project and has made 20 blankets by hand so far.

















“It’s really been great to have that support from the community. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing. I love to crochet, I love to knit,” Grix said.

“But of course, the supplies can sometimes be daunting whenever you’re funding it all yourself,” She added. “The fact that people have been so eager to help and so willing to donate has really been humbling.”

Grix has been making blankets for Project Linus for the past five years. But she says with this donation, she’s able to knit high-quality, intricate blankets for children in the area who need them most.

Grix also has made blankets for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Starbucks when they collect blankets for senior citizens, and for local foster children.

“I’m just so thankful for the outpouring of generosity, it really bowled me over,” she said. “I was expecting 40, maybe 50 dollars and within an hour, I had three times that. It’s been really inspiring to know how much people have supported this project.”

Project Linus is always accepting donations and is looking for “blanketeers” in Savannah and Hilton Head. Visit their website for more information on how to contribute to their cause.