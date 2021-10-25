Savannah woman celebrates special birthday milestone, turns 99 over weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah woman celebrated a special milestone birthday Sunday with the help of family and friends.

Mildred McLaurin celebrated her 99th birthday with cake, balloons, and a little bit of music. Known well around the Savannah community, dozens gathered outdoors to greet the birthday girl.

McLaurin’s daughter says people just wanted to show her mom how much she means to them.

“My mom has always been a people person, and these people are here because at some time and at some place she touched their life,” Delores Screen says. “And so, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, because she’s been around people her forever, and have loved people, and shared with people.”

During the festivities, McLaurin asked that no one get offended if she had to go inside to nap at some point.