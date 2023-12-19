RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A Savannah woman is celebrating a big milestone today by reaching the age of 106 on Tuesday.

It was all smiles as the people closest to Eleanor Carson came together to celebrate another year. Georgia Hospice Care threw her a birthday party.

“I can’t believe she’s 106,” Emily Carnes, daughter of Eleanor Carson said.

Carnes told News 3 that Mrs. Carson is a wife, a wonderful mother of 6 children and is known to be outgoing and loving.

Being the longest-living person in her family, many people ask what the secret to her longevity is.

“She would say, it’s because she had 6 children and it kept her young to have 6 children around,” Carnes said.

Carnes spoke on behalf of her mother saying she thoroughly enjoyed the celebration.