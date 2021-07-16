Savannah vs. Augusta: Ronald McDonald House brings back virtual kayak race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah River Challenge is back for a second year.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire is once again taking on its sister charity house in Augusta for the virtual kayak race.

Each charity house is being challenged to virtually row up the Savannah River and back — a total of 400 miles.

So, how exactly can one row virtually?

Every $25 donation is being counted as 1 mile — and the charity to reach 400 miles wins.

Last year, for the first-ever Savannah River Challenge, the Coastal Empire took home the big win. Organizers are hoping to do the same this year, keeping the trophy in the Hostess City.

The Ronald McDonald House’s goal is to raise $10,000 to help families with sick children in their time of need.

To learn more and pledge your support in the Savannah River Challenge, visit here.