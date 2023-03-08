SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Tree Foundation plans to distribute 500 free native trees to residents of Chatham County this Saturday.

The event will take place at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The organization says the giveaway is part of a partnership with Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, Chatham County Stormwater, the City of Savannah, the City of Thunderbolt and UGA Extension Chatham County.

Guests can also purchase plants from several vendors while learning about the benefits of native trees.

Trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can learn more about the Savannah Tree Foundation and its work in the community by clicking here.