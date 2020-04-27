Savannah to celebrate local high school seniors with parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Seniors across the country might not be able to walk across the stage for graduation but some local graduates can drive down the street to celebrate their high school achievements.

Families gathered around Savannah Arts Academy Sunday to start decorating for the senior parade.

People got creative with signs including pictures of graduates along with their respective college choices.

The parade Monday will give seniors recognition for their hard work and accomplishments.

Seniors say they are glad they have the chance to be recognized and are excited for college endeavors.

“I love this idea of having a parade and just hanging up signs because its like we get that. We’ll just do it while social distancing,” said senior Jalyn Mikel.

“I’m mostly excited to just go out on my own and see different parts of the country so that’ll be cool,” said senior Celine Shaw.

The parade starts around 8:00 Monday morning and will make its way to different schools until 1:30 p.m.