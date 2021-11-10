Savannah State University prepares to honor new president with ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) announced their plans to host an investiture ceremony for the school’s 14th president.

The Presidential Investiture of Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D., takes place Friday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. in Tiger Arena.

According to the school, an investiture ceremony is counted among the oldest of traditions in academia.

SSU says the event will be open to the public and there is no cost to attend.

SSU says face masks are encouraged while inside campus facilities.

The school also plans to live stream the ceremony.

Watch the live stream on November 12 HERE.