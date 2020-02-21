Savannah State students host ‘period party’ to prepare sanitary products for homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “Period parties” have made their debut at Savannah State University.

On Thursday, students gathered at the King Frazier Student Center to pack tampons, pads and panty liners into several Ziploc bags.

The essential products will go to homeless students at Savannah State as well as Union Mission and other local homeless shelters.

It was all made possible by the Greenville, South Carolina-based Homeless Period Project.

“I actually researched them online,” Savannah State counselor Eugenia Lartey-Attigah told WSAV.com Now.

Lartey-Attigah reached out to Homeless Period Project co-founder and executive director, Sharron Champion, to ask how Savannah State could get started with hosting their own period party events for students.

“She told me everything about the organization, and she ended up sending this huge box of feminine products in Zip-loc bags to get us started,” Lartey-Attigah said.

Nora Cook, who founded and co-runs the Period Pantry at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, came out to the event to support Savannah State’s interest in starting a program of their own.

As Cook shared how the Homeless Period Project helped her get started on her own campus, she told her fellow students that poverty is a multifaceted issue.

“It’s not just the homeless people having problems,” she told attendees. “It’s your neighbors, it’s your friends, it’s your teachers, it’s somebody in this room.”

Active Minds, a mental health student organization at Savannah State, hosted Thursday’s event.

Among the women who worked to create period packs, there were a few men helping out, as well.

“I think it’s a great idea to see guys actually come and get more information on how a woman’s body works,” said Savannah State sophomore and Active Minds social media coordinator Samuel Scott, who’s majoring in social work.

Savannah Johnson, also a sophomore involved with Active Minds, told WSAV.com Now that she also appreciated the hard work of her peers.

“I’m glad that men showed up, too, because it’s not just a women problem necessarily,” Johnson said. “Men can also help, and they did help a lot, participating and putting things together.”

Thursday’s period party was the first event of its kind at Savannah State, and organizers are hoping to set up additional period parties in the future.

“These products are desperately needed, and I’m so glad we were able to kind of come together as a community and offer these resources,” Cook said.

To learn more about the Period Pantry at Georgia Southern, click here.