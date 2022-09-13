SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Alumnae Chapter (SAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is hosting the Reclaim the Soul of Voting: Rally~March~Crusade on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at Forsyth Park.

The nonpartisan event will include meaningful voter education, engagement, and empowerment relevant to voter inclusion. Citizens will have an opportunity to meet the candidates who are on the Nov. General Election ballot and learn more about their platforms prior to the election.

The afternoon will culminate with The Final Impact, a burial ceremony to celebrate the demise of voter suppression.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Patricia Harris, Ed.D, Social Action Committee Chair at 912-713-3554 or email pharris1@bellsouth.net.