‘Savannah Sisterhood Symposium’ celebrates women making strides in our community

It’s a celebration of women that started as a platform for local entrepreneurs.

Sunday, the third annual Savannah Sisterhood Symposium Empowerment Brunch took place at the new Clyde Venue downtown.

Founded by local entrepreneur and community advocate, Weslyn Bowers, the symposium is a part of a three-day weekend that also includes a networking event and community expo.

This year, nine individuals were honored for their exceptional work in the community with the “Stride Award”.

2019 Stride Award Honorees:

Dr. Zke Zimmerman (Education)

Mia Mance (Radio/broadcasting)

Teia Acker (Entrepreneurship)

April Cobb (Empowerment)

Shakeria Green (Health and Wellness)

Marianne Ganem Poppell (Non-Profit Support)

Althea Carter (Home Healthcare)

Mona Epps (Physical Health)

Regina Okirike (Finances)

Proceeds benefit Blessings in a Bookbag— a local non-profit dedicated to combating food insecurity by providing meals to area students and their families over the weekends.

View Corey Brooks‘ pictures from the event: