Savannah restaurants donate excess food to first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local businesses are giving back to first responders protecting the city during shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

Bonefish Grill delivered extra food they had prepared to the Savannah Police Department Wednesday.

They said they wanted to express their appreciation for the officers working overtime during the “shelter in place” orders.

“Because of the situation, we have extra food. We wanted to give back to our first responders,” Culinary Chef at Bonefish Grill Maurice Williams said.

“The ones that are here, we know they take time from their families to be here to protect us,” Williams added. “We just wanted to give a little something back. We figured the best of the best are protecting Savannah right now and we really appreciate everything they’re doing.”

They plan on making more deliveries to other first responders in the coming weeks.

Lady and Sons also made a special delivery Wednesday to the Savannah Police Department Headquarters.

“We are bringing gooey butter cakes and some other desserts to the police officers to kind of sweeten up this bitter situation a little bit,” assistant general manager at The Lady and Sons Jensen Usry said. “Anything that we already made we’re donating to first responders.”

Lady and Sons is closing until April but Bonefish Grill Savannah is open for carry-out orders between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.