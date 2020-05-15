Savannah residents ‘Adopt a Senior’ to celebrate the class of 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With COVID-19 cancelling many end of the year celebrations for this year’s graduating class, the Savannah community is getting creative to show their support.

A Facebook Group called ‘Savannah Area Adopt A Senior‘ was created to give the opportunity for graduating seniors to be symbolically adopted by members of the community.

Tori Battle is one of many people who adopted a senior through the Facebook group. She says she loves being able to give back and this class of graduates deserves the love.

“I know that right now our seniors have had a very different type of graduation, so I wanted to be a part of doing something special to make this time memorable for her,” said Battle.

Dejanay Wright, who graduated from Johnson High School this week, said she’s fought hard to graduate so getting the chance to be celebrated by a complete stranger makes her feel special.

“I had a baby, but I graduated school still,” said Wright. “I still made everyone in my family proud. I accomplished a lot so I just felt very special.”

The group started when Kimberly Wilson got a phone call from her mother who had seen a similar group in Alaska and asked if it was possible for them to recreate it here in the Hostess City.

“So I was like, ‘Well, let’s try it.’ So I sat at home, I made the page, and I made the rules and I added her,” said Wilson. “We waited for three days and we had like five people.”

But word quickly spread and now Wilson, who owns Northern Lights Athletics, plans on bringing back the popular program next year, something she says could’ve never imagined when she made the group.

“I’m usually optimistic about things like, I don’t see how this is going to go but I’m going to go with it anyways,” said Wilson. “But I think trusting that more often that just because you don’t have all the pieces doesn’t mean that you can’t start something.”