SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — That’s a good boy! Savannah Police K-9 Bolt took home the top prize in the Fort Stewart Military Police Working Dog Competition over the weekend.

Team Bolt, comprised of Bolt and his teammate Cpl. Jon Lindsey of SPD’s K-9 unit, received 599 of 600 points and placed first in every available category.

The competition consisted of multiple graded events including Obedience/Obstacle Course, Controlled Aggression/Bite Work, Narcotic/Explosive Detection, Building Search, Pistol Stress Shoot, Rifle Stress Shoot, and K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. The competition was comprised of teams from multiple area law enforcement agencies.

Bolt is a 4.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. He was born in Europe and began training with Cpl. Lindsey in 2021. He’s trained in narcotic detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, evidence recovery, and building search. Bolt has been involved in 165 arrests involving narcotic activity and violent crime.

SPD says when Bolt’s not working hard, he loves couch time with his family. Congratulations K-9 Bolt!