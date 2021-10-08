Savannah Police Department celebrates National Faith and Blue Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced they plan to celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend this Friday through Monday.

According to SPD, the weekend event helps reinforce the bonds between police and the community by engaging with local houses of worship.

SPD will not have any in-person events due to COVID-19, but will offer multiple virtual observances throughout the weekend.

Officials say local faith leaders and their congregation members plan to visit various SPD buildings to present tokens of appreciation.

Savannah Police plans to release a video titled Savannah Strong: A Partnership between Law Enforcement and the Faith Community over the weekend.

A sneak preview of the video will air on the SGTV channel Friday and officially premiere on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on SPD’s Facebook page.

See a list of planned virtual observances below: