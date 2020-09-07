Savannah Philharmonic hosts free ‘Phil the Squares with Music’ performances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Savannah Philharmonic is hosting free, socially-distanced performances to celebrate Labor Day.

‘Phil the Squares with Music’ features a brass quintet playing everything from jazz to popular children’s songs in Chippewa Square.

Savannah Philharmonic Development Associate Frances Colón says the shows are dedicated to the community and to the hard-working composers that inspire the musicians of the Philharmonic.

“It kind of felt like the arts went away a little bit and we’re so happy to be able to come back to a community that really appreciates it,” Colón said.

“Online, we’ve got people watching, which is really fantastic. We wanted to make sure that we provided our community with something for them to enjoy, especially in such a difficult time.”

Organizers say around 125 people showed up for their first performance and they expect a similar turnout for tonight’s show.

The featured artists include Mike Daly, French horn; Jimmy Hendricks, tuba; Paul Lott, trumpet; Carl Polk, trombone; and Jonathan Swygert, trumpet.

Savannah Philharmonic organizers released details for their 2021 season. They say they will still be hosting their ‘Picnic in the Park’ event in October.

They will broadcast a pre-recorded concert from the Trustees’ Garden. The show will also feature a special guest-appearance by Savannah’s own Richard Kessler.

Organizers say even though they will not be in Forsyth Park like in previous years, the October 18th broadcast is an event you don’t want to miss.

“Many people have been asking us about our popular Picnic in the Park event,“ Development Director Katherine Poss said. “This event traditionally takes place during October in Historic Forsyth Park. This year and due to COVID, we have worked hard to find a way to safely present a best-loved community event to Savannah. I’m delighted to announce that the show will go on thanks to the generous support of the City of Savannah.”

The first performance is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second performance is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. SavPhil is also featuring the performances via Facebook live.