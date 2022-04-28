SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Holocaust Remembrance Day — or Yom HaShoah.

“It’s the day where Jews come together to remember the Holocaust, remember those who died and honor survivors, and also really talk about ‘never again,'” said JEA Chief Operating Officer Jamie Richman.

The Hebrew word for catastrophe, Shoah is used to describe the killing of 6 million European Jews by Nazi Germany.

To honor those who suffered and those who survived, Savannahians of all faiths are invited to take part in the Yom HaShoah observance at the Jewish Educational Alliance (5111 Abercorn Street).

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in the JEA front lobby, for nine and a half hours, community members will read the names of the children who perished in the Holocaust in 15-minute shifts.

The Yom HaShoah Commemoration will then take place at 7 p.m., with keynote speaker Ted Kleisner and benedictions from the rabbis of Savannah’s Jewish congregations. Memorial candles will also be lit for local Holocaust survivors, their families and the original 19 families who came to live in the Hostess City after surviving the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, a traveling exhibit from the Kennesaw State University Museum of History and Holocaust Education will be on display in the JEA Art Gallery. “Anne Frank in Translation” aims to help visitors understand the diarist’s enduring popularity and legacy as a symbol of the Holocaust.

The ceremonies are free and open to the public.