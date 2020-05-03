Savannah nonprofit to donate hygiene gift bags to domestic violence shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah organization that provides resources and education for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is showing what it means to give.

Savannah nonprofit, 4 the Jewel N U, went into their “Karing Hygiene Closet” to prepare gift bags for women and children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will go to Safe Haven shelter in Statesboro.

Founder Karen Alston says the goal is simple: make sure no one goes without basic needs.

“We state united,” Alston said. “Together, we can make a difference.”

Twenty bags filled with shampoo, hair conditioner, body wash, tooth paste, mouth wash and cases of diapers will soon head out for delivery.