Savannah nonprofit awards mini grant to Save Our Youth Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New nonprofit OneSeed, Inc. selected Save Our Youth Savannah as their first recipient of a $500 grant as a part of their Seed Money Resource Mini Grant initiative.

Save Our Youth Savannah addresses everyday needs of inner city families and youth through organized fundraisers, community events and volunteer projects.

“Savannah has a number of organizations that have contributed to the community for years but have been flying below the radar. Although some may be small in scale, their impact is monumental and they deserve the necessary resources to sustain. Save Our Youth Savannah is very deserving of this award,” explained OneSeed, Inc. Director of Operations, Kellie Fletcher.

OneSeed, Inc. is a local nonprofit that supports other small, local nonprofits.

OneSeed, Inc.’s mission is to optimize the efficiency of community organizations that work to create positive impacts and improvements in communities throughout the greater Savannah area.

OneSeed plans to award one local nonprofit each month with their Seed Money Resource Mini Grant initiative.